Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 25.40%.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.58. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QUMU shares. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

