Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Shares of RGLS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 77,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,809. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

