Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.31.
Shares of RGLS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 77,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,809. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
