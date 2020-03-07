RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.92%.

RNET stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. RigNet has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

