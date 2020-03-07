Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

RVSB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,082. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

