RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RTIX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of RTI Surgical stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 456,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.18 million, a PE ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.19. RTI Surgical has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

