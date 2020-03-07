Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Posts Earnings Results

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryerson updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.31-0.42 EPS.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

