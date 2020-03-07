Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,484. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

