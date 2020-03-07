Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock worth $105,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $22.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.41. 1,460,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,464. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

