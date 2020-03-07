Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 186,197 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.73% of Credicorp worth $123,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Credicorp stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.55. 455,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.46. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $175.04 and a 12-month high of $252.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

