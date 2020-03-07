Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Moody’s worth $82,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded down $14.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,109. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.51. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.78 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

