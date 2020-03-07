Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 341 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of American Campus Communities worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 37,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,098. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

