Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 154,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.40. 5,047,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,832. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

