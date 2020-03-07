Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,527 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 3.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.46% of Equinix worth $216,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Equinix by 44.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $608.67. 824,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,646. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $421.19 and a twelve month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $742.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

