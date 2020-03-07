Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,838 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $99,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 188,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 197,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

NYSE C traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.28. 29,913,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,189,678. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

