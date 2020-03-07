Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.99% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $103,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,149,000 after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,071.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after acquiring an additional 420,690 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.