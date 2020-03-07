Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,247,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,634 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $166,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,833,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

