Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,408 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $72,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,183,000 after purchasing an additional 587,937 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,222,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,742,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.