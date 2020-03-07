Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163,481 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $159,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.34. 6,156,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

