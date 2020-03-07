Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $45,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.95.

Charter Communications stock traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.72. 2,144,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,927. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $335.53 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

