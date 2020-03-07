Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.39% of Marriott International worth $191,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,125,000 after buying an additional 698,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 338,461 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,585,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.76.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,130 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,632 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.66. 6,772,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.24. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

