Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $117.57 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of United Technologies worth $117,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after buying an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after acquiring an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,951,000 after acquiring an additional 555,753 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,567,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.