Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $199.39 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,634 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for 3.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $199,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 3,190,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,923. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

