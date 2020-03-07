Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $210.32 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.36% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $210,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,339,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,654. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

