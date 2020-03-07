Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after acquiring an additional 344,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,302,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,298. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.