Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $5.19 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,764 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $117.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,220,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,566. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

