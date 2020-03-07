Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $5.50 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Zendesk worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,915,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,440,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 512,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after acquiring an additional 298,882 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $129,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,984.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,427 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Zendesk stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $71.55. 4,600,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,388. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

