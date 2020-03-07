Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $58.59 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 456,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,338 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.16. 6,370,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,092. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $125.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

