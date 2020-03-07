Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 888,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,272,000 after purchasing an additional 228,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.85. 1,789,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total value of $754,829.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,851,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,127 shares of company stock worth $30,638,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

