Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,921 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for about 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $124,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after purchasing an additional 576,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,908,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 566,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. 1,271,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,628. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,252,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,655.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,272 shares of company stock valued at $22,942,179 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

