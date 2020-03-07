Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $94,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after buying an additional 76,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,975,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,396,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,158,000 after acquiring an additional 90,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,715,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

CCI stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.82. 3,109,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,000. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

