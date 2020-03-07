Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 42,531 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,531 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $125,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,217,823,000 after buying an additional 1,129,952 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,712,593,000 after buying an additional 180,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after buying an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

BABA traded down $6.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.64. 21,674,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,025,892. The firm has a market cap of $520.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.35 and its 200 day moving average is $194.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

