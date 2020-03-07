Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 940,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,169 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $110,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.91. 1,890,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,197. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

