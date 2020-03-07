Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,433 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Splunk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Splunk by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,124,000 after buying an additional 205,113 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Splunk from to in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

SPLK traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.94. 4,311,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.77. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $478,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,604,423. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

