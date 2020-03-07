Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,163 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 542,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.73.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.