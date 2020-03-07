Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 137,799 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,799 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $167,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,081. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $186.92 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

