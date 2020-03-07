Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 19,306 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 365,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in American Tower by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 187,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,423 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.08.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $246.32. 2,693,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,962. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

