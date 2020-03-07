Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 195,345 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195,345 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 3.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Deere & Company worth $196,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,805. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.65.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,234. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.14. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

