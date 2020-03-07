Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 262,671 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,671 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 56,757,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,408,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

