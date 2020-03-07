Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 430 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,089. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.10 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,466 shares of company stock worth $16,382,980 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.