Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 493 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Equity Residential by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 132,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $971,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 612,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,194,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.64. 2,233,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,399. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

