Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,491 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.07% of InterXion worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InterXion by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $132,238,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in InterXion by 9.8% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,141,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,775 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $79,979,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in InterXion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE INXN traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $90.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $61.88 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.