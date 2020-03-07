Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,454 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Simon Property Group worth $70,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $115.05 and a 12-month high of $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

