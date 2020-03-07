SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SBBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on SB One Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBBX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 14,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $145,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

