SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ SCPL remained flat at $$9.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. 166,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

