SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 216,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 1,254.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 1,343.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

