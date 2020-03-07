Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of Sealed Air worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,952. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In other news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

