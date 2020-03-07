ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.23% of ServiceNow worth $122,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $12.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.25. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,667 shares of company stock valued at $37,165,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

