Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $3.21 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLNO. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

