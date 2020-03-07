S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $137,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.06. 2,513,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,346. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $194.95 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

