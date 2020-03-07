Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Splunk updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Splunk from to in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $308,361.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,604,423. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

